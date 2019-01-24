The Diamond Trust Bank ((DTB) may be charged with aiding and abetting after the DPP said that the bank allowed a suspect of the Dusit Terror attack to withdraw Sh. 5 Million.

The DPP said that terror suspect Hassan Nur made 13 withdrawals of Sh400,000 each over short intervals on January 4, additionally he withdrew a sum of Sh100,000 the same day.

Nur is said to have operated an M-Pesa business through a company whose identity was not disclosed as it would jeopardize ongoing investigations.

He allegedly registered 47 accounts in October last year using only two handsets tracked to Eastleigh but which had different identity cards and names.

The transactions took place at the DTB Eastleigh branch and the manager Sophia Mbogo failed to alert authorities of the suspicious transactions.

The Anti terror Police Unit believed that the money was wired from South Africa and was sent to Somalia.

Mbogo in an affidavit however said that DTB only acted as an agent of Safaricom which authorized the release of the funds. She said that she could not interfere with the investigation and was just an innocent bystander.

“I’m not in a position to interfere with investigations or evidence sought by the prosecution. I’m an innocent bystander in this criminal inquiry. I’m a law abiding citizen with no previous criminal conviction,” the affidavit states.

“The bank, being an agent of Safaricom, releases the float according to instructions issued by the firm.” The Eastleigh Branch Manager said in her affidavit. She said that the agents were authourized by Safaricom to make such withdrawals and that none of the suspects had an account with DTB.

Sophia Mbogo was arraigned in court alongside five others who are believed to have been in communication with attackers.

Police also arraigned the insurance broker who insured the two vehicles belonging to Ali Salim Gichunge which were used during the attack.

