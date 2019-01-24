Deputy President William Ruto has endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order appointing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to supervise and coordinate all national government development programmes.

In a tweet, Ruto urged all civil servants to align themselves with the order for “effective implementation of projects”.

“GoK officers at all levels should align their operations to the Order issued by HE the President setting up committees at county, regional,national (technical)and national (cabinet) for purposes of effective implementation of projects & programmes and efficient communication,” tweeted Ruto.

GoK officers at all levels should align their operations to the ORDER issued by HE the President setting up committees at county, regional,national (technical)and national (cabinet) for purposes of effective implementation of projects & programmes and efficient communication. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD. (@WilliamsRuto) January 24, 2019

However, Ruto avoided mentioning the appointment of Matiang’i, which most political analysts have seen as a way to undermine the DP.

In the order, Matiang’i will report directly to the president, and he will also oversee the implementation of all government projects including the Big Four Agenda. He will be deputized by Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

The committee mandated to supervise the execution of government programmes will comprise all Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Initially, State House introduced the Presidential Delivery Unit which was chaired by State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita to oversee the implementation of the Big Four Agenda.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit was also formed, and headed by State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena to give all formal communications from the President.

However, Matiang’i will supervise all these roles.

Despite pundits predicting a fall out in the house at the hill, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted his deputy, William Ruto to a swahili lunch a day after Matiang’i’s appointment.

