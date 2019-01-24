Cytonn Real Estate – the development affiliate of Cytonn Investments has launched a Ksh2.5 billion development in Karen named Applewood.

This is the second project to launch in Karen after the recently completed Ksh1 billion development known as Amara Ridge.

The Project is located on Miotoni road, sitting on 10 acres of land.

“The development comprises of expansive gardens, optional swimming pools, clubhouse, gym and backup generator. It has heightened security features such as a perimeter wall, 24 hour surveillance with a centrally controlled gate. Applewood location boosts of easy accessibility to a large concentration of international schools, several leisure and recreational sites as well as The Hub shopping mall and The Water Front Park in Karen,” said Cytonn in a statement.

The development, located on Miotoni road in Karen, comprises of 18 units of 5 bedrooms

each sitting on ½ an acre piece of land. Sale of the units has already began with each gong

for Ksh120 million. Construction of the development is expected to commence immediately.

”Applewood was inspired by the success of our flagship development Amara Ridge in Karen. Our developments are client focused and Applewood is the result of extensive consultations with clients,” said Edwin H. Dande, Chief Executive Officer- Cytonn Investments.

“The residential development offers a serene environment for families, investors and expatriates looking for a dual lifestyle of live-play environments,” said Martin Gitonga, Cytonn’s Senior Project Manager.

“Applewood addresses three basic needs in real estate- privacy, serenity and convenience. The offering is compelling to the clients,” added Gitonga.

Other developments by Cytonn Real Estate include Amara Ridge in Karen, The Alma in Ruaka, Situ Village in Karen, River Run in Kiambu, Taraji Heights in Ruaka.

