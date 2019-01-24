The Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal decision allowing Muslim students to wear hijabs in school.

Majority of the judges voted in favour of the case filed by the Kenya Methodist Church.

While delivering the ruling, the judges said the Appellate court was against the school uniform policy.

The church filed the case after three parents from St. Paul’s Kiwanjani Secondary School in Isiolo protested against the suspension of students adorning hijabs while in school.

The parent first filed the case at the High Court but lost to the church. This prompted them to take the matter to the Appellate court, whose decision did not auger well with the church.

The church then moved to the Apex court.

