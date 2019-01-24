Barcelona have announced that Ajax Amsterdam’s Frenkie De Jong will join them in July after agreeing at personal terms.

The 21-year old midfielder’s move is valued at £65m (€75m) with a further £9.5m (€11m) in add-ons and has signed a five-year contract until the summer of 2024.

Blaugrana beat Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of the highly rater midfielder.

Read: Gonzalo Higuain’s Move To Chelsea A Done Deal

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...