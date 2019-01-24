“My ambition is to finish this news conference, go to training and see if I can play on Friday.”

That was Super Mario Balotelli after he joined Olympic Marseille from Nice on a free transfer, for a 6 month deal.

The 28-year old has suffered loss of form this season, failing to score in ten of his games for Patrick Vierra led side, and not having trained for a month.

The former Liverpool goal-poacher, who is better known for his off the field controversial life, will be seeking to revive his swindling career.

