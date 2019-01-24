Thierry Henry is facing the sack as coach at French Ligue 1 stragglers Monaco 15 weeks into his three-year contract.

According to multiple sources, the decision could take effect in the next 48 hours.

The 41-year-old Arsenal great replaced Leonardo Jordin as the new Monaco manager on 13th October last year with a mandate to revive the dwindling fortunes of the club.

But 20 games into his tenure, he has only managed four wins and the team is still rooted deep in the danger zone.

The club is reportedly working on a possible return of Leonardo, who had a far better record than Henry in his four-year tenure.

