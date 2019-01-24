National Lands Commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri is a man under siege after it emerged that he has been using a shell company Altana Corporation Ltd to collect bribes.

Evidence in possession of Kahawa Tungu‘s investigative desk shows that Altana acts on behalf of Mr Swazuri to coerce land owners to pay bribes in order to expedite compensation of land parcels forcefully acquired in Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction.

In an audio recording in our possession, an agent from Altana is heard trying to convince agents of Matheny Leadership Training Institute, whose land LR No. Ngong/Ngong/15559 had been acquired for Nairobi-Naivasha SGR, that he could make sure that they receive their money within one week, or “even tomorrow” in case they agree to the terms and conditions.

The terms and conditions entail parting with part of the compensation to sooth “the team that approves payments.”

The agent goes ahead to mention cases where land owners have been frustrated and their payments withheld for not playing by the ‘rules’ in a bid to ‘warn’ the client.

Upon agreement, NLC would automatically deduct unspecified amount and deposit it to Altana’s account for ‘consultation fees’ while the rest of the amount would be deposited to Matheny’s account for compensation.

In the audio, Altana agreed to be working on behalf of Swazuri, who was outside the country then.

However, Matheny would terminate the agreement between them and Altana before the payments were done, saying that Altana did not discharge any obligations and that they had the aim of undue advantage over them.

In the audio, the Altana agent claims to be acting on behalf of Swazuri and the “team”. He adds that it is he team which decides who to compensate urgently and who to be ignored.

In a letter dated October 29, 22018, Matheny indicated that the initial award (supposed to have been instigated by Altana) had been cancelled “and after a process of re-evaluation and inspection, another award issued bearing different date and figure”.

This meant loss for Swazuri, Altana and their team. They were still looking for a way to deduct the money from Matheny’s amount.

This prompted Altana to go to court seeking injunctions to prevent NLC from dpaying Matheny, for terminating the ‘contract’ and not “paying consultation fees.

“(We request) this honourable court to issue an injunction order restraining the garnishee (NLC) whether by itself, its directors, employee, agents or assigns from making any payments to the defendant herein (Matheny) pending the hearing and determination of this application,” said Altana in court papers.

Justice R Nyakundi, who was hearing the case issued temporary orders barring NLC from releasing the disputed amount to Matheny until the suit was determined.

However, NLC was allowed to deposit the amount in a joint interest earning account in case it was willing to release the amount, awaiting determination of the matter.

