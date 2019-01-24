Veteran artist and music producer Bruce Odhiambo was laid to rest at a ceremony in Koru just by River Nyando and also near the home of the late foreign affairs Minister Robert Ouko and Got Alila where his burnt remains were found.

Known to be a friendly and open-hearted individual, Bruce was mourned by the mighty and lowly alike. In attendance was President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, popular Kenyan artists and creatives from the marketing and advertising sector in the country.

One constant reminder remained in the minds of everyone. Someone was really trying to use the demise of Bruce to take away his possessions.

There was the loud murmurs that Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua through his associate Victor Muniafu was seriously pushing to have Bruce Odhiambo’s studio equipment transferred to Machakos where the governor would apparently manage it under the county.

Many who knew Dr. Alfred Mutua and the late Bruce Odhiambo clearly opposed the idea but when the governor started claiming that Bruce owed him money, mourners became worried and demanded that the President intervene. Dr Mutua was seen as a heartless opportunist trying to cart away the last belongings of Bruce after his death.

Bruce’s studio equipment are some of the best in the region. He bought top-notch equipment including mixers, microphones and computers some of which cost millions. Artists produced by Bruce would tell you that it was only inside his studio where they had a chance to interact with microphones worth over Ksh 1.2 million ($12,000) each.

The mourners also questioned if Alfred Mutua was sure that his successor was going to maintain the studio idea after his exit from the county leadership position or taking the equipment to Machakos was a way of locking out Bruce’s children and grand-children.

Family and friends of Bruce are still waiting for the intervention of President Uhuru to save the livelihood of those who Bruce cared for.

Some of the famous artists produced by Bruce Odhiambo included Awilo Longomba, Koffi Olomide, Amos and Josh duo, Talia Oyando, Sautisol, Nyambane, Les Wanyika, Mercy Myra, Jah Key Malle, Kanji Mbugua, K-South Flava, Redsan, Kayamba Africa among others.

