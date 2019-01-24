Simba SC will face Bandari FC in the first semi final of the 2019 SportPesa Cup on Friday after an appeal seeking their expulsion from the tournament for allegedly fielding an ineligible player by AFC Leopards was turned down.

Leopards had protested the fielding of Lamine Moro during their Wednesday quarterfinal clash at National Main Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam that ended in a 1-2 defeat for the 12-time Kenyan league winners.

“Please make a reference to the above heading and your letter dated 23/1/2019.

“We have received your protest letter on the above-named Simba Sports SC player. IMOC would like to respond and inform you that the player named Lamine Moro fron Buildcon FC (Zambia) was registered by Simba SC and approved by the Tanzania Football Federation with license No. 002821M94 issued on 15 January as per the SportPesa Cup 2019 Regulations, Section 5.5,” a letter addressed to Leopards by the chairman of the tournament International Match Organisation Committee (IMOC), Ahmed Mugoyi, read.

Read: KPL Bring Forward KCB – Gor Mahia Clash

“A player who is qualified to play in SportPesa Cup must possess a license in his club issued by its national association and registered in its federation. A national association can issue a temporary license for three (3) players to participate in this tournament.

“The player is legible to play on the tournament,” it concluded.

Following this development, Leopards are expected home on Thursday evening.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...