Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt suggests that his professional soccer career has come to an end, the world record holder said in an interview with Reuters’ Kayon Raynor.

Bolt, 32, made his professional soccer debut in August 2018 with Central Coast Mariners of the A-League, Australia’s top flight. He left the club in November 2018 after the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract.

“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should,” Bolt said. “You learn your lesson, you live and you learn.

“It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”

Bolt said that his “sports life is over,” adding that he’s focusing on trying to become a business man following his athletic career.

He owns world records in the 100 and 200 meter sprint races with his 9.58 and 19.19 second performances from the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin.

In his track and field career, he won Olympic gold medals at the Beijing, London and Rio Summer Games for his native Jamaica during his sprinting career.

