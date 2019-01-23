President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted his deputy, William Ruto to a swahili lunch after making key changes to the cabinet.

Kenyatta named Interior CS Fred Matiang’i as the chair of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

Many viewed this as the head of state’s way of trimming Ruto’s powers.

The two enjoyed a meal at Barka Restaurant in Mombasa’s Old Town.

As reported earlier, they are expected to hold a private meeting about the major shake up which places Matiang’i at the helm of power.

