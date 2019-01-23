The Ugandan government has announced plans to put measures for artists to obtain permits before performing outside the country.

Through the Ministry of Culture, the government has announced that measures will be put in place to curb artists who perform in provocative outfits as well as artists who use any form of illegal substances.

Any artist who fails to register with the ministry, for 3 months after the implementation of the amendments, will not be considered as a legal artist in Uganda and will not be alllowed to organize any event.

Any artist who breaks any of the laws will be banned from working and performing for a period of six months before they are called in to justify why they should be allowed to work in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

“Any artist or entertainer who fails to submit his or her works shall be discontinued from practicing in Uganda for a period not later than six (6) months after which will be asked to explain and thereafter asked to justify why he/she should be allowed in the entertainment industry then cleared by the Ministry responsible for culture in Uganda.”

Ugandan artists have vowed too oppose the measures being imposed on them as they say that it will limit them in practicing their craft hence lower their income.

This move comes after Tanzania introduced Baraza la Sanaa Tanzania (BASATA) which is the country’s national arts council that facilitates, promotes and governs the country’s entertainment industry.

Here are the new terms and conditions for Ugandan entertainment industry:

