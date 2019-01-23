The late James Oduor “Odu Cobra” tribute played at the 82nd International Sports Press Association (AIPS) congress in Lausanne, Switzerland on Tuesday night.

A minute of silence was also observed in his remembrance and other departed sports journalists across the world.

Odu was among over twenty Kenyans and foreign nationalities who lost their lives in last Tuesday’s terror attack at Riverside complex in Nairobi.

Somali-based jihadist group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the senseless and cowardice attack.

Despite working in the customer relations department at electronics company LG, Odu was better known for his work as a football journalist.

He was the brainchild of Wadau TV, an online magazine show which gave fans a voice and highlighted Kenyan football.

Two of his stories were shortlisted for the AIPS awards under African category.

He will be buried on 2nd February 2019 in Ukwala, Nyanza.

