Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said that he is set to fire County Executive Committee Members who have been involved in graft scandals.

Appearing on Citizens show with Jeff Koinange, Sonko said that all executive officers involved in graft will be fired, including his economic adviser.

“Dismantling cartels Jeff is not a joke. I will admit I have been firing staff. If you do the right thing you will be my friend, you engage in corruption and laziness you will go home,” warned Sonko.

The governor also defended himself against allegations that he forced former education CEC Janet Ouko who unceremoniously left office. He said that Ms Ouko decided to leave after being questioned about money that had been lost in her ministry.

“I do not have any ill motive against Janet; she was one the best ministers,” he said.

On the issue of deputy governor, Sonko said that he will name one very soon after consultations. He did not however specify the time.

The governor also accused Kuria wa Gathoni of grabbing land in Lavington, where he established a car showroom.

“Kuria wa Gathoni grabbed land intended to build a library for the people of Lavington. He established a well known car showroom,” said Sonko.

On development scorecard, Sonko said, “So far we have done more than 87 roads at the sub-county level and are currently constructing four stadia that will meet FIFA standards. We are also upgrading the health facilities in Nairobi; we want the people of Nairobi to get good healthcare.”

He also said that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys a good relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta unlike reports in sections of the media following supervisory roles given to CS Fred Matiang’i over the cabinet.

“I don’t think the DP is in the situation you are trying to mention. Some of the decisions the president makes he does in consultation with the DP. These other issues are sideshows,” he said.

Following the incident at Dusit D2 where he was spotted carrying a gun, the governor confirmed the incidence, rubbishing his communication director’s sentiments that he was carrying a powerbank.

“I was not carrying a power-bank, it was a gun but I did not expose it intentionally. There is nothing wrong with me being armed when going to such a scene (Dusit attack),” he said.

He also accused his colleague from Kiambu Ferdinand Waititu of smoking bhang and grabbing land.

“Waititu smokes a lot of bhang and is still smoking as the governor of Kiambu. I used to smoke with him when we were MPs but I stopped. He used to hide it in socks and smoking in the toilet,” he said.

