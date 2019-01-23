Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has passed on at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

The African legend who had 58 albums to his name passed on on Wednesday afternoon after a short illness.

The 66-year-old musician, nicknamed Tuku, had been struggling with his health for over a month.

The family of the singer is yet to release a statement confirming the death but a close family member disclosed of Mtukudzi’s death to Newsday.

Oliver Mtukudzi was a businessman, philanthropist and a good will ambassador for UNICEF in the Southern African Region

More to follow…

