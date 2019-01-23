Former Auntie Boss actress, Nyce Wanjeri has finally spoken on the reason why she decided to leave her TV Producer husband, Titus Wainaina.

Back in November, the husband took to Facebook to announce that their marriage is on the rocks and he was in the brink of giving up due to a drift in their relationship.

“Why am I using Facebook? My marriage is over. So painful I swear. I saw it coming though. Success causes absenteeism, lack of bonding and lack of family time. Why did I imagine we last forever? We are both artists. It’s not normal. It doesn’t work,” Titus said on Facebook.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, the mother of one confirmed that she could no longer stay in the marriage due to the emotional abuse and disrespect that she was receiving from Titus.

Read: Kenyan Musicians Rubbish Kecobo’s Move Allowing MCSK, PRISK And KAMP Collect Royalties

“It is true we broke up, just like he said. Every marriage has its teething problems. Every partner in a relationship has a side to him or her that causes friction in the union. I do not want to say [we broke up] as a result of me challenging his position as a man in the union. I won’t say much because you never know what happens in the lives of people who share a blanket together; so much goes on between them,” Nyce told Massawe.

The award winning actress added that she could not go on with the relationship as it was weighing down on her, mentally.

“When we were seven years old in the relationship, money began flowing in; for him and I. It was at that point that I started noticing serious elements of disrespect in him. Of course, there were pockets of disrespect before, but after crossing the 7-year line, the degree of disrespect in him ballooned. I felt it was getting worse by the day, and I could feel it was weighing me down,” she said.

Nyce shared that she prayed about the situation for a long while and even raised her issues to him before choosing to completely let go.

She admits that both of them could not seek the help of their parents intervention as he had not formally met her parents.

Also read: Man Behind Brands Wilkins Fadhili, A Fake Entrepreneur Doing It For The Gram

“We couldn’t seek our parents’ intervention because he has never visited my parents, neither has he even met them. We had planned, in the course of the relationship, that he would visit my parents and formally ask them to bless our union. I asked him, several times, why he wasn’t even mentioning to me about plans of visiting my parents… On my end, however, he introduced me to his parents.”

Ms Wanjeri, says that his continuous disrespect is what made her tired and she chose to move on.

“I say when someone disrespects you today, tomorrow and the day thereafter, and he is not showing any signs of changing for the better, you would, of course, get tired of his or her disrespectful habits. And, you realise his disrespectful habits, when you mature mentally,” said Wanjeri.

“For now, I am not ready to reveal so much about my failed relationship, though what I would tell you is there were things he did that, as a woman, I felt I couldn’t stomach. Of course, the wrong I have put out as the key contributor to our break up is disrespect from him,” she added. The two were featured in a Parents Magazine in 2017 and share a daughter together. Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...