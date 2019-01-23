A Nakuru man on Wednesday blamed his giving false information to the police on bhang.

Kelvin Kitili alias Omar Ali Ibrahim is said to have lied to the police on January 1, 2019 that he and other unidentified persons were planning an attack in Nairobi.

Kitili told the officers that he was an Al-Shabaab militant but later retracted his statement.

Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts earlier today, he was also charged with claiming that he had traveled to Somalia.

Evidence presented in court showed that Kitili did not follow the right channels when leaving the country for the war-torn country.

The accused person was also charged with falsifying an official document.

The court is in possession of a fake document showing that he was trained at Youth Education Pack (YEP) Centre as a wireman.

He will be sentenced later today.

So far police have in custody eight suspects believed to have masterminded the Dusit D2 attack that left 21 people dead.

