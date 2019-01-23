Defending SportPesa Cup champions Gor Mahia have been bundled out of the tournament by little known Mbao FC on Wednesday.

Mbao edged out the two-times winners 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 at the Uhuru Stadium.

K’Ogalo went ahead in the 52nd minute through Dennis Oliech penalty but Abubakary Ngalema equalised in the 76th minute sending the tie straight into penalties.

The Kenyans champions missed two kicks with captain Harun Shakava and Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze being wasteful as Mbao converted four while missing one.

