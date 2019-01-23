AFC Leopards are out of the SportPesa Cup after losing 2-1 to Tanzania giant Simba on Wednesday.

Leopards joins defending champions Gor Mahia out of the regional tourney.

K’Ogalo were kicked out 4-3 on penalties by minnows Mbao FC.

Ugandan forward Emmanuel Okwi gave Simba the lead in the 14th minute for a 1-0 half time lead.

Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama doubled the lead in the 49th minute before substitute Vincent Oburu pulled one back for Ingwe.

Simba will face Kariobangi Sharks in the semis while Mbao will take on Bandari FC in the other round of four encounter.

