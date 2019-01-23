Huawei Mobile Kenya has unveiled HUAWEI Mate 20 Series, their latest mobile phone series, to the Kenyan market.

According to Steven Li, Head of Eastern Africa Mobile the new premium device packs a total of 6.9 billion transistors into a form factor the size of a fingernail.

Matrix Camera system

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three dimensional effect to the images. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are laces as closed as 2.5 cm from the lens.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features an AI Portrait Colour video mode. Using AI, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series can isolate human subjects and desaturate the colours around them to dramatically highlight the person. AI Spotlight Reel identifies clips with a shared theme and auto-generates a montage, made entirely of highlights.

Battery, wireless charge and reverse charging feature

The device houses a 4200mAh battery, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Moreover, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge, the industry’s fastest wireless charging solution, and Wireless Reverse Charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for selected electronic devices supporting wireless charging.

Biometric Identification and In-screen Fingerprint

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock. The solution quickly and securely authenticates users within 0.6s at a false acceptance rate of below 1/1,000,000.

It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It can pinpoint the location of a user’s finger on the screen, and remove the on-screen prompt immediately when a user removes his or her finger.

Kirin 980 Chipset

Manufacturers say that System on Chip (SoC) of the phone fits 6.9 billion transistors within a die the size of a fingernail. They also say that the CPU is 75 percent more powerful as compared to Kirin 970, GPU that is 46 percent more powerful and NPU that is 226 percent more powerful.

Read: Huawei Launches The Lite Version Of Huawei Y5 Prime

EMUI 9

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available at Ksh 99,999 while the Huawei Mate 20 will sell at Ksh 74,999.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...