Kenyans took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the lack of development by governors despite the huge budgets that counties have been allocated for development.

A report recently revealed that some of the counties received funds but there was no development track record.

The twitter users  said that most of the governors had their priorities wrong in term of development. They questioned why governors used a convoy of fuel guzzlers to go and launch mediocre project.

Youthful Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been accused of hiring ladies for non existent positions . It is alleged that he has hired 250 ladies increasing the wage of the county.

In Nyamira county the governor build a gate leading to a hospital costing Sh. 7 million was constructed.

In Kiambu, the governor allegedly paid for Members of the county assembly to go to Rwanda for bench marking on dairy farming. The MCAs went and found that the Rwandese people were the largest importers of cattle from  Kiambu county.

Here are more reactions from Kenyans on twitter complaining about their governor:

However the governor or Makueni Kivutha Kibwana received a lot of accolades for the development that he has accomplished in his county.

He was praised for creating an online platform for managing the county development budget. The County Projects Management System currently tracks budget and performance data for over 1600 programs and projects from the 30 wards.

