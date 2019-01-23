Kenyans took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the lack of development by governors despite the huge budgets that counties have been allocated for development.

A report recently revealed that some of the counties received funds but there was no development track record.

The twitter users said that most of the governors had their priorities wrong in term of development. They questioned why governors used a convoy of fuel guzzlers to go and launch mediocre project.

You travel in a convoy of SUVs to launch footpaths and footbridges and end up spending more in fueling the vehicles than the cost of the project.Cs Matiang'i should also be made your Chief also this jokes must stop! #TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/BbP7piLyxu — Jeffrey K Kosgei (Mzalendo) (@JeffreyKosgei) January 23, 2019

Youthful Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been accused of hiring ladies for non existent positions . It is alleged that he has hired 250 ladies increasing the wage of the county.

9. Youthful Nandi Governor Stephen Sang cannot contain his excitement when a yellow thigh passes. He has hired at least 250 young girls to positions that do not exist raising the county’s wage bill by millions. #TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/YBdRK6Xbj7 — Marto, Duke🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@martoduke) January 23, 2019

In Nyamira county the governor build a gate leading to a hospital costing Sh. 7 million was constructed.

#TheseGovernors

Now Nyamira County.

Nyagarama spent 7 million for this gate. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/b0gPfVBkni — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) January 23, 2019

In Kiambu, the governor allegedly paid for Members of the county assembly to go to Rwanda for bench marking on dairy farming. The MCAs went and found that the Rwandese people were the largest importers of cattle from Kiambu county.

Ferdinand Waititu paid for a dairy cattle benchmarking trip to Rwanda only for MCAs to learn that Rwandese farmers import their heifers from Kiambu county. Wapi makofi ya Waititu jameni.

.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#TheseGovernors — INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE (@allen_arnold) January 23, 2019

Here are more reactions from Kenyans on twitter complaining about their governor:

11. This is Trans Nzoia Ultra Modern Stage that was initiated 4years ago with a budget of 600M.Upto now the white Elephant project has not been completed. #TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/e9PQKH56yi — Marto, Duke🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@martoduke) January 23, 2019

Services like Healthcare have tanked so miserably under our Governors that many Kenyans wish it would be taken back by the National Government #TheseGovernors — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) January 23, 2019

12. Nyandarua Governor spent 46 million on foreign travels to study/benchmark sewerage systems for a rural county in which every homestead has a pit latrine. #TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/J1qj9TtD4x — Marto, Duke🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@martoduke) January 23, 2019

Here is a 15 million Mega Bridge completed in Machakos #TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/hnZxLKSSGs — MugamboWaAfrica (@MugamboWaAfrica) January 23, 2019

However the governor or Makueni Kivutha Kibwana received a lot of accolades for the development that he has accomplished in his county.

He was praised for creating an online platform for managing the county development budget. The County Projects Management System currently tracks budget and performance data for over 1600 programs and projects from the 30 wards.

The Government of Makueni County has created an online platform for managing the county development budget. The County Projects Management System currently tracks budget and performance data for over 1600 programs and projects from the 30 wards.#TheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/1F1aahsHHW — Best From Makueni🇰🇪 (@mr_Kyalo) January 23, 2019

