Baraza la Sanaa Tanzania (Basata) have finally cleared Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and the Wasafi Company to host Wasafi Festival.

The show, Wasafi Festival was banned in various towns in Tanzania after he played the banned song ‘Mwanza’ during his concert in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The board has announced that they have decided to pardon the Wasafi Company after the numerous apologies they received from the individuals and the company.

“Baraza limefikia maamuzi haya baada ya kupokea maombi kadhaa ya kukiri kosa na kuomba msamaha kutoka kwa wasanii tajwa na Kampuni ya Wasafi Company Limited,” the statement reads in part.

The board had banned the individuals and the company from hosting any event within and outside Tanzania for an unspecified period of time.

However, they were allowed to perform in Kenya because of the contracts that they had already signed in the country.

The board still maintains the ban on the song ‘Mwanza’ but says that they will be monitoring the artists closely to ensure that they follow the set measures on the entertainment industry in Tanzania.

