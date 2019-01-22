President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed all police and public administration to treat corruption as a threat to National security.

He said corruption was threatening the unity and well being of the National and directed the regional and county commanders to take action immediately in such cases.

He gave the newly appointed regional and county commissioners his expectation for the year 2019. He urged the county bosses to embrace the multi sectoral approaching their daily undertakings .

He said that he expected the regional commanders to chair the weekly regional development implementation committee. He directed that the county commissioners should the same for the county. President Uhuru told them they should follow standard procedures and reporting requirements.

The Head of State said that the Government will establish database with details of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country.

He tasked the regional and county commissioners to be responsible for the environment and natural resources within their county. He said that the Regional and county commissioners would be responsible for any destruction and degradation within their county.

President Uhuru told the regional and county bosses should also oversee educational transition of children from Primary to Secondary school.

The president said that every county commissioner has launched and is implementing a count action plan on violent extremism. He told those in attendance to emulate the action that Mombasa county had taken.

He was speaking at State House Mombasa where he had invited the county bosses to chart the way frward for 2019.

