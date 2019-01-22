Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz is recuperating well since undergoing an urgent surgery in Germany to treat his throat condition.

The Bongo star was flown to Germany in a critical state after his throat wounds reportedly became septic.

After his operation, Ommy returned to Mombasa where he has been recuperating under the care of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“Mwanangu sasa anaendelea vizuri kwani upasuaji aliofanyiwa umempa nafuu na hivi ninavyoongea na wewe ameruhusiwa kutoka hospitali nchini Ujerumani na yupo Kenya anakofanyia kliniki yake akisimamiwa na meya wa Mombasa ambaye ndiye anayempatia msaada wa matibabu,” his father said last year.

In an Instagram post by Willy Paul, Ommy Dimpoz is said to be feeling better since his last surgery.

Happy to see you my brother!! @ommydimpoz

His problem began last year when he realized he couldn’t swallow food. He was flown to South Africa where he underwent surgery which sent him into a coma for nine days.

He disclosed that the South African doctors told him that his infection was as a result of food poisoning.

Governor Hassan Joho has been very supportive of his recovery and has reportedly been footing all his medical expenses.

