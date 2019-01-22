Octopizzo is trying to defend himself from claims that he was involved in Strathmore Student, Kenneth Abom’s death.

Kenneth Abom is reported to have forced his way into Octopizzo’s house on Thursday.

Speaking to a local daily, Octo says that he heard a knock on the gate and his sister went to open, Kenneth insisted on seeing Octopizzo but his sister urged him to text, email or call him to set up an appointment.

Kenneth then tried to push her aside, to force his way inside the house, something that angered Octopizzo, forcing him to react.

The rapper reportedly beat him up before chasing him away with a machete.

Read: NRG Radio Presenter Barak Jacuzzi Attacked In His House (Video)

A neighbor says that they saw Octopizzo chasing Kenneth and stopped him, affirming that the boy is from the neighborhood.

According to the brother, Paul Abom, Kenneth went back home and had a cut on his head and a blood-stained shirt.

Kenneth’s big brother however says that Octopizzo’s sister is giving two accounts of the story as on one side she says that she let Kenneth in and on another account she says that Kenneth tried to force his way into the house.

Pictures from his last moment before he jumped, shows Kenneth in white shirt with blood stains.

Also read: Civilian Gun Holders To Be Issued With Biometric Cards

He rushed to the bathroom to clean himself but a few minutes later they heard a loud thud; Kenneth had jumped from the bathroom window of their fourth floor house to the ground.

Kenneth was rushed to Nairobi Women’s hospital but was referred to Kenyatta National hospital where he was admitted

His family says that he was recuperating well and even looked like he was going to pull through but he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Autopsy reports show that the boy succumbed from injuries on his limbs, abdomen and head.

Kenneth’s father is seeking justice for his son and is asking for Octopizzo to be held accountable for his son’s death.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...