Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks beat Yanga SC of Tanzania 3-2 to reach the Semi-finals of the SportPesa Cup at National Stadium, Dar Es Salaam on Tuesday.

A brace from Duke Abuya and another from George Abege sealed the humongous win for the Slum Boys.

Amisi Tambwe scored twice deep into the second half for the multiple Tanzanian champions but it was too late to complete the turnaround.

Sharks became the second Kenyan Premier League side to reach the round of four after Bandari FC, who edged out Singida United 1-0 in the opening game of the third edition of the regional tourney.

Bandari are gracing the eight-team championship, whose winner grabs a ticket to play a friendly against Premier League side Everton, for the first time.

Duke, who was named man of the match and pocketed Ksh 50,000, broke the ice for Sharks in the 10th minute with a fine shot before Ugandan Abege doubled the lead in 37th minute from another fine strike.

Amisi pulled one back in the 86th, punishing a defensive error but Abuya restored the two-goal cushion in the 92nd minute.

Yanga were not giving up just yet and threatened again to send the game into extra time, scoring the second in the 95th minute but Sharks were not going to be denied their first semis berth.

The games continue tomorrow with defending champions Gor Mahia taking on Mbao FC before Simba SC face AFC Leopards.

