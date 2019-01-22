A Kenyan born journalist Kabir Dhanji has allegedly been selling bloody pictures from the Dusit D2 terror attack.

Dhanji who has worked for some of renown international media houses put up the gory photos of victims and terrorists and is selling them through Getty images.

He has posted a total of 175 images from the attack.

One image goes for Sh50,000 and the picture credits have been given to Associated foreign press.

The sale of these gory images comes barely days after Kenyans on Twitter attacked New York times for publishing images from the attack.

Kenyans also demanded for the deportation of their correspondent in Kenya. New York Times have however refused to pull down the article containing the pictures and also refused to apologize for their actions.

Kabir Dhanji who holds both Kenyan and Australian citizenship was also at the Westgate Mall during the attack five years ago getting his cameras serviced.

“People know well enough to run away from gunshots, but at that point I don’t think anybody really knew what was going on,” explained Mr Dhanji, whose career has landed him amid warfare in Somalia, Egypt and Libya.

“There really was no thought process to what I did. It wasn’t to write a story or take a picture. I just wanted to find out what was going on,” he told news.com Australia.

