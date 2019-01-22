The family of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer killed during the Dusit D2 Hotel complex attack on Tuesday, is organizing a fundraiser for his funeral.

Japhet Ndunguja Nuru’s family will hold a fundraiser on Wednesday, 23 January with funeral arrangement meetings being held at Kindergarten hall today and another at ACK hall, All Saints Cathedral starting 5 pm.

According to an obituary appearing in one of the local dailies, the bereaved family has also set up an MPesa paybill number, 566010 under the account name “Japhet Funeral Fund.”

The 28 year old officer will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kimala Village, Taita Taveta county.

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i paid his parents, Wilfred Nuru and Lydia Asha a visit on Friday shortly after thanking GSU officers stationed in Ruaraka “for their swift response in coordination with other police units and humanitarian responders during the 14 Riverside Drive incident.”

We later went to condole with the family of Constable Josphat Nuru, who lost his life while evacuating fellow Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/leJNqHtLdM — Dr. Fred Matiangi (@FredMatiangi) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, a memorial service in honour of Cellulant “brave six” employees is on going at the Citam Valley Road.

The six; Ashford Kuria, Denis Mwaniki, John Ndiritu, Jeremiah Mbaria, Kelvin Gitonga and Wilfred Kareithi died while trying to save their colleagues from the terrorists who attacked their office block.

The Dusit D2 Hotel also lost three of its employees during the attack.

The terrorists were felled and police on the look out for more suspects.

