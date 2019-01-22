Filming without licences from the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) will lead to arrest, warned the board’s chief executive Ezekiel Mutua.

Mutua also noted that their actions are a security threat as these films can be used by criminals to gather information and navigate targeted spots.

Those caught without valid licences, he added, will liable for a fine of Sh100,000 or imprisonment of a term not exceeding five years.

“The board appeals to the police and other security agencies to monitor and scrutinize such activities and apprehend anyone operating without a filming license,” he said.

On working closely with the police, Mutua said that those seeking to use guns as props in their films will be required to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

“Those wishing to use guns as props in a shoot are advised to seek approval directly from the Inspector General of Police. The Board does not grant such approvals neither are we obligated under the law to make such recommendations for filmmakers,” he stated.

Mutua also indicated that some of the individuals involved in illegal filming are foreigners who enter the country under false pretenses.

“Such illegal filming activities also deny the Government the much needed revenue, and make it difficult for the Board to collect and collate data on the industry to inform policy formulation.”

The board also issued all filmmakers whose permits have expired with a fourteen (14)-day notice to obtain new licenses.

In a statement, he also noted that KFCB does not give direct licenses to foreign crews.

“Foreign film makers and crews coming to film in Kenya must apply for their permits through our registered local film agents.”

