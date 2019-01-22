Dusit complex is now open to the public a week after a terror attack that left 21 dead and multiple nursing injuries.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino said those whose motor vehicles were still stuck in the premises can start collecting them today.

Tenants have also been allowed into their offices.

So far police have captured eight suspects believed to have masterminded the 19 hour horrific attack.

On Monday, four others were arraigned in court including Ali Salim Gichunge’s mother Sakina Mariam Abdalla who will remain in custody for 30 days pending investigations.

Others were Muktar Ibrahim, an Imam from Mandera, Isaak Hussein, an Ethiopian who claimed to be his student, and George Ndung’u.

Read: Police Arrest Three Foreign Terror Suspects During Raid At Parkside Hotel, Kitui

Ms Abdalla told the police that she last talked to her son in 2016 when he informed her of his plans to study Islam in Mogadishu.

Police are also hunting for Gichunge’s wife, Violet Kemunto Omwoyo who went missing after the Tuesday attack.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...