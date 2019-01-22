Immediate former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has advised the club not to give false promises to the players following their qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

K’Ogalo made the round of 16 for the second time on the bounce after edging out Cameroon’s New Stars de Douala 2-1 on aggregate on Sunday in Limbe, western Cameroon.

Kerr, who became the first coach to qualify the 17-time Kenyan champions to the lucrative round of the second tier continental championship last year, advised his former employers to use the past experience and do things right.

“Use the experience of last year to do things right, don’t make false promises, don’t go begging to the government make, the players HAPPY,” Tweeted the Malta-born Englishman.

Gor Mahia struggled to honor the matches last year due to financial challenges and in some occasions were forced to knock on the government’s door for air tickets.

This affected their plans as the support always came late.

Read: Dylan Kerr’s Return To South Africa Confirmed, Big Task Awaits

There were also reports of disquiet within the playing over a promise they were given for the qualification feat which was never honored.

Kahawa Tungu has gathered that the players were promised a bonus of Ksh 100,000 each if they go past New Stars.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...