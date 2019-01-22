US singer Chris Brown was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a 24 year old woman in Paris, France.

The singer was arrested alongside two others, who happen to be his friend and bodyguard.

The woman has told authorities that she met the three men at a club near the Champs-Elysées and later assaulted at the singer’s suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of January 15.

Brown,29, has also been accused of drug violations, CNN reports.

The award winning artist has had multiple run ins with the law, including the most memorable one where he was accused of battering his then girlfriend and fellow artist, Rihanna in 2009.

After that he has had yet another girlfriend Karrueche Tran file a restraining order against him.

Read: WhatsApp Reduces Message-Forwarding, To Curb Fake News

In July of 2018, the father of one was once again arrested after a concert in Florida for punching a man back in April. The man is said to have photographed him without his consent.

On his trip to Kenya in 2016, the renowned singer smashed a fan’s phone as she tried to take a selfie with him.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...