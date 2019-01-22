Bandari FC of Kenya edged out Tanzania’s Singida United 1-0 to sail through to the semi-finals of the SportPesa Cup at the National Stadium, Dar Es Salaam on Tuesday.

Ugandan William Wadri netted the game’s lone goal in the 69th minute from the spot after Singida defender handled in the box.

The Dockers are participating in the 8-team tournament comprising clubs from Kenya and Tanzania for the very first time.

Singida’s new manager Dragan Papadic appreciated Bandari’s quality, saying his side was not well prepared.

While his equal opposite Bernard Mwalala expressed delight in his side’s progression.

Bandari will face either Simba SC or AFC Leopards in the round of four on Thursday.

