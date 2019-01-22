Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender, Ashley Cole has signed for Championship side Derby County on a deal up to the end of the season.

The 38-year old reunites with his former teammate at Stamford Bridge and England national, Frank Lampard who is now the manager of the Rams.

The veteran fullback, who has also played for AS Roma in the Italian Serie A, also played premier league 384 games in his stints with the Gunners and the Blues and earned 107 caps with the Three Lions.

Cole’s career has been glittering with the Champions League, the Europa League, three premier league titles, seven FA Cup and a League cup under his cabinet according to BBC Football.

