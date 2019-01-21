A Kenyan woman living in Serbia won Sh699 million (Euros 6.05 million) in a lottery but will not donate the money to those living in her native land.

Purity Slavulj hails from the coastal town of Mombasa and is now living in Serbia where she is a vlogger and podcaster.

Speaking to the Serbia Post, the woman whose lucky numbers were 1, 3, 7, 10, 19, 20 and 30, said she will donate her winnings to starving children in Montenegro.

Asked why she will not help out those in Kenya, Purity said her native land is corrupt and the monies might end up in the wrong hands.

Her post on Instagram attracted a lot of criticism especially from Kenyans who noted that Kenya remains her motherland and charity starts at home.

Others however said that whatever she chooses to do with her money was at her discretion.

“Weather (sic) you like it or not Kavemba wewe ni mkenya na wa mtongwe kwanza.Tengeneza kwenu kwanza,” a user identified as Wakanesa2019 said.

“Absolutely but it’s on her discretion to do her thing,” a Miss_shamim noted.

“Hi congratulations! But those are very harsh words against your mother’s country!” Johnknjihia added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purity Slavulj (@purityslavulj) on Jan 19, 2019 at 2:06am PST

Kenya views corruption as acts of bribery, fraud, embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, breach of trust, any conflict of interest and failure to declare personal interest.

As explained in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003 (ACECA) it could also mean an offence involving dishonesty in connection with any tax, rate or impost levied, dishonesty in connection to the election of persons to public office and any other acts that benefit trustees for appointments, secret inducements for advice and giving out information, bid rigging, fraudulently or unlawfully acquiring, mortgaging, charging, disposing or damaging public property and illicit enrichment.

All these have contributed to the soaring debt levels. Kenya is also known for the infamous Goldenberg and Eurobond scandals that have continued to take a toll on an already struggling economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to ruthlessly fight against corruption in his second and final term.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...