Police have arrested one of the Terrorist posted on Sunday evening by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, suspected to have been part of Dusit D2 attack.

The DCI had posted the information, asking the public who had any information to forward it to the police.

One of the terrorist, Gaddafi alias Munene was arrested at the Tiles and Carpets center on Mombasa road on Monday morning.

He is said to be an employee of the Tiles and Carpets center where he has worked as a driver for the past 10 years and is linked to the terrorist attack which happened at Dusit D2 Complex on Tuesday, 15 January.

Gaddafi is reported as one of the people who crossed over to Somalia and joined Al Shabaab.

The police had warned the public against the nine, cautioning that they could be armed and dangerous as they are believed to be radicalized Kenyans.

His colleagues say that he is normally a very quiet man and no one would ever suspect him to be a member of the Al Shabaab.

Three more suspects were arrested in Garrisa County.

Ibrahim Ali Buyo (19) and Aden Hassan were arrested in Alinjugur, Garissa county, while Mohamed Abdirahman Abdalla (40) was arrested in Hagdera market

Dusit D2 is said to be owned by the same person who owns Tiles and Carpets center. Police had earlier indicated that the attack could have been an inside job.

