Rapper Henry Ohanga, popularly known as Octopizzo is facing serious allegations after a 19 year old student from Strathmore University jumped to his death in Woodley estate.

The student, Kenneth Abom, is reported to have broken into Octopizzo’s house in Newbury court within the same estate on Thursday, last week.

The rapper allegedly found him in his house and beat him up before chasing him with a machete and threatening his life.

The teenager reportedly ran back to their fourth floor house with a cut on the right side of his head and blood-stained shirt.

His brother Paul Abom says that Kenneth came into the house and immediately rushed to the bathroom to clean himself, moments later he heard a loud thud.

He rushed to check and found that his brother had jumped through the window of their fourth floor bathroom to the ground.

“He was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital and then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where doctors promised that he would recover,” Paul said.

The boy sustained further chest injuries in his fall and succumbed on Saturday.

The family says that they are waiting for an autopsy report so they can press charges against the rapper.

Octopizzo has however denied the allegations, saying that he only chased the boy away after he was stopped by a neighbor who identified the boy as a resident in the area.

He has distanced himself from having any connections with the death of the boy.

“No, I did not hit the boy. His father was the first person I talked to after the incident. I did not know what he came to do in my house. An hour later, we heard that the boy dropped from the fourth floor,” Octopizzo said.

