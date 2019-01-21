An Administration police officer in Naivasha shot his girlfriend nineteen times before turning the gun on himself.

The officer identified as Gideon Emanman confronted his girlfriend, identified as Margaret Nduta while she was at work.

It is alleged that the AP officer was drunk when he attacked his lover.

“Thinking he had killed her, the officer retreated to the camp where he shot himself on the head dying on the spot,” he stated.

Margaret Nduta survived the shots but is in critical condition at the Naivasha sub-county hospital.

The Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner John Opondo confirmed the incident stating that the reports was received at the Kongoni Police Station.

“APC Gideon Emanman who was reported firing indiscriminately at Nduro trading center has been found having shot himself dead in a house at Kipkunyo AP camp. He broke the house of an officer who was on duty to seek refuge when he realized the police were pursuing him.” the report said.

Such cases have have been on the rise, last year a Nakuru County police officer killed his wife in cold blood after a night out.

The officer identified as Constable Cornelius Talaam is said to have shot his wife, Eunice Wambui before turning the gun on himself.

