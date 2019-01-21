A form one student Jack Mutuma Mbabu, turned away by Starehe Boys Centre last week has been admitted at Mang’u High school.

Mutuma was denied admission after the school management accused his father of being rude and failing to meet all the requirements.

It took the government’s mediation for the boy who scored 417 marks in his KCPE to be admitted at Mang’u.

“That issue has been resolved and the student who was going to Starehe has been posted to Mang’u,” Education CS Amina Mohamed said.

The boy’s parents protested the school’s actions owing to the fact that they had prior to reporting to the institution received an admission letter and Mutuma’s name correctly entered in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

Speaking to Citizen TV last week, the Acting Centre Director Josphat Mwaura rubbished the claims saying that the boy was neither from a needy family nor had he been selected to join the school.

