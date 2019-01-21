Just in the wake of banning of sports betting companies in Uganda, a 23-year-old Indian national was discovered dead in his hotel room in Uganda, after reportedly hanging himself due to losing company money to sports betting.

The deceased, Devana Gireesh was a salesman at Navis Distillers, located in Kawempe, Kampala and was on a business trip in Mubende.

Devana was staying at Travellers Hotel after delivering Spirits to clients in Mubende and collecting money from the supplies.

He is reported to have placed a UgSh50 million (KSh1,368,238) bet using money which he collected from the company’s clients after his deliveries.

He unfortunately lost the bet, leading him to take his life using bedsheets from his room at Travellers hotel.

His body was discovered by one of the room attendants on Friday.

Read: Civilian Gun Holders To Be Issued With Biometric Cards

“The deceased hanged self in Travellers Hotel Room No. 306 using a bed sheet” said a Police detective.

According to detectives attached to Mubende Central Police Station, the deceased left a suicide note, written in Hindu, explaining why he took his life.