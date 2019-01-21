The inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet has appointed new county police commanders (CPCs).

They include Momamed Maalim for Machakos, Benson Musembi Maweu for Kisumu,, Jackson Tumwet for Nairobi, Wilkister Vera who will be in charge of Kakamega and Lydia Ligami who has been deployed to Kitui.

Mr Tumwet who was also appointed as the the Regional commander will also serve as the county commander.

The IG was speaking during the police conference on Security which currently on going in Mombasa. The deployment takes effect immediately.

Here is the full list:

