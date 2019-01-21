A house maid was on Monday sentenced to 12 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor, in Voi.

Ruth Manga was accused of defiling a neighbour’s five year old daughter between December 2018 and January this year in Mwakingali area.

The accused person, 21, was arrested on January 13 and while appearing before Voi Law Courts resident magistrate Ann Karimi, she is said to have pleaded guilty to the charges.

“Instead of upholding the trust the accused violated the minor in the most demeaning manner by repeatedly assaulting her,” she said.

The underage girl complained of pain in her private parts while her grandmother gave her a bath.

Read: Actor Jamal Nassul’s Alleged Murderer Detained For Five Days

In June, 2018 a house maid identified as Jacky Auma is said to have butchered her employer Elizabeth Achieng’ and her three month old son, Leon Benedict Okoth.

She later fled to Uganda only to be captured and handed over to Kenyan authorities.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...