Gor Mahia have been pooled in a tough Group D in the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Zamalek of Egypt, Petro Atletico of Angola, NA Hussein Dey of Algeria.
The draw for the round of 16 was conducted on Monday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
This comes after Gor Mahia beat Cameroon’s New Stars de Doula 2-1 qualifying to go through to the next group stage.
The draw for the lucrative round, which guarantees Ksh 27million for every team, will be conducted on today in Cairo, Egypt.
The full draw:
Group A
Otoho d’Oyo
RS Berkane
Hassania Agadir
Raja Casablanca
Group B
Enugu Rangers
Salitas FC
CS Sfaxien
Etoile du Sahel
Group C
Al Hilal
Asante Kotoko
Nkana FC
Zesco United
Group D
Gor Mahia
Petro Atletico
NA Hussein
Zamalek
