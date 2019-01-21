Gor Mahia have been pooled in a tough Group D in the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Zamalek of Egypt, Petro Atletico of Angola, NA Hussein Dey of Algeria.

The draw for the round of 16 was conducted on Monday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

This comes after Gor Mahia beat Cameroon’s New Stars de Doula 2-1 qualifying to go through to the next group stage.

The draw for the lucrative round, which guarantees Ksh 27million for every team, will be conducted on today in Cairo, Egypt.

The full draw:

Group A

Otoho d’Oyo

RS Berkane

Hassania Agadir

Raja Casablanca

Group B

Enugu Rangers

Salitas FC

CS Sfaxien

Etoile du Sahel

Group C

Al Hilal

Asante Kotoko

Nkana FC

Zesco United

Group D

Gor Mahia

Petro Atletico

NA Hussein

Zamalek

