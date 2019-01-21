Nero Water Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai has defended her boyfriend and Bongo star Ben Pol against “gold digging” claims.

Speaking to EATV, Ben’s ex girlfriend Ebitoke said that he was only with the Keroche Breweries heiress because she can afford to give him the finer things in life.

The comedian also alleged that the Moyo Mashine hitmaker is broke and does not love Anerlisa as much as he claims.

In a quick rejoinder however, the businesswoman told off Ebitoke via an Instagram post.

One fan asked her why she loves the Bongo singer and her response was detailed. Anerlisa listed for the world 6 reasons why she loves him.

“First he is very humble, loving, God fearing, he is not a user, he is not afraid to tell me the truth and I have had the best and craziest time with him also he doesn’t distract me from my work,” she said.

Asked if they will be walking down the aisle anytime soon, Anerlisa said,”Only God knows.”

