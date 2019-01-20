Blogger Abraham Mutai was on Saturday evening blocked by President Uhuru Kenyatta following a move by the blogger to criticise Mr Kenyatta’s leadership.

Mr Mutai, an ardent supporter of the Jubilee government and a defender of Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua found himself on the wrong side, following his highly opinionated tweets on President Kenyatta’s leadership.

Following the block, Mutai vowed to engage a lawyer for a way forward.

“This is completely UNACCEPTABLE and a clear show of intolerance to criticism and it is in itself discriminatory. It is also UNCONSTITUTIONAL. I’m speaking to a lawyer right away,” he tweeted.

This is completely UNACCEPTABLE and a clear show of intolerance to criticism and it is in itself discriminatory. It is also UNCONSTITUTIONAL. I'm speaking to a lawyer right away. pic.twitter.com/xIcAeipY7i — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 19, 2019

President @UKenyatta I know someone thinks I deserve this but I think you're going after the wrong person. Am one of your biggest supporters currently. And as your supporter I can only speak the reality that we face as a country as some of your advisors have failed you. pic.twitter.com/lVRcHykanO — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 19, 2019

Mutai got the backing of renowned lawyer Miguna Miguna who said, “Private individuals can block each other but anyone who occupies public office – legitimately or illegitimately – and Tweets as such does not have any legal basis or excuse to block a citizen of the country they (mis)govern.”

However, a senior adviser, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, Mohamed Weliye was reading from a different script, saying that that was the Presidents personal account, and not public account.

“But public servants have their private social media accounts in addition to the one that belongs to the office they hold. Trump has 2. Obama had 2. Is this the president’s personal account or is this the account of office of the president,” said Weliye.

