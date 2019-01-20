President Uhuru Kenyatta shocked many on Saturday evening after he broke protocal at the Kisumu airport when he abruptly left in a vehicle with ODM leader Raila Odinga without his outriders.

The President was about to take off from the airport and was being seen off by dignitaries, including Raila Odinga who had arrived earlier in a chopper to see him off.

Mr Kenyatta arrived moments after Mr Odinga and briefly went to the VIP room before coming out to bid goodbye to dignitaries who had lined up to see him off.

Shortly before he boarded his jet, Mr Odinga drew him aside to talk to him. They seemed to be in serious talks before everything changed and they left the airport.

After the whispers, he ordered his security to switch off their radios and left all regional security guys trying to understand where he went to.

He only went with four cars and even GSU was left behind. Only a team of special forces dressed in battle fatigue followed in Land Cruiser ZX V8.

“The pilot started the engine and the President was due to board when the unexpected happened. We saw Raila pull him aside, whisper something to him and then plans quickly changed,” said a State official who was at the scene.

The President left with Raila Odinga and Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili in a Prado, so as not to draw attention.

“It was unbelievable. It happened so fast and every one was thrown into a spin. No one knew where the two leaders were going at dusk without security escort. We later heard they were at the Port.” the State official added.

The duo drove to Kisumu Port where they assesed the threat of hyacinth at Lake Victoria, and later drove to Kisumu Yatch club where they caught the staff off-guard.

The two had dinner there as they had different discussions before later driving back to Kisumu airport.

President Uhuru was in Kisumu after attending the burial of former National Youth Fund chairman, Bruce Odhiambo in Koru.

At the burial, the President cried openly next to the grave.

He was too emotional and ordered that his aides take it upon themselves to finish the house Bruce was building as well as fully furnish it.