New Stars de Douala and Gor Mahia have both named attacking sides for this afternoon’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg match at Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Cameroon.

Gor’s coach has unleashed a strong attacking force consisting Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa and Boniface Oluoch with Francis Kahata and Lawrence Juma playing behind them.

The Cypriot has kept faith in veteran goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch with defenders Joachim Oluoch and Charles as his first cover.

Gor Mahia XI

Boniface Oluoch (GK),Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze,Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, ErnestWendo, Lawrence Juma,Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa

Subs: Peter(GK), Wellington,Pascal,Ssekisambu,Odhiambo,Benard,Samuel

His equal opposite Gerard Mbimbi Theophile has also gone for an attacking formation in a bid to overturn the 2-1 first leg loss.

Goalkeeper Junior Dande comes in,in place of suspended Kibyen Patrick, while Took Ngangue takes the place of suspended center back Orian Jores.

Aristide Medjo returns from suspension to take his place in the Midfield and upfront, Junior Figo lead the line with 3 attacking Midfielders behind him.

New Stars XI

GK) Junior Dande

Defenders:

RB)Lane Lakem

LB)Din Ngoh

CB)Kotto Kingue

CB)Took Ngangue

Midfielders:

MF)Aristide Medjo

MF)Ako Benjamin

MF)Nelson Morkeu

Forwards:

FW) Dieudonné Soglongbe

FW)Tchamo Wanga

FW) Ngongang Junior

The match will kick-off at 5.00pm Kenyan time and will be LIVE online on CRTV.

