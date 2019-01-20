Petrol stations in Maralal town, Samburu County, have reportedly closed down in protest against the reduction of fuel prices by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

According to media reports, the owners close down during the day and open at night, selling fuel at exuberant prices of between Ksh200 and Ksh300 for petrol and diesel.

According to the ERC fuel price guideline, a litre of petrol should cost Ksh108.61 while diesel should cost Ksh106.81.

“Motorists are buying fuel at less than Sh 110 per litre in places like Nyahururu and Rumuruti in Laikipia County which is our neighbor but here at Samburu we are buying a litre of fuel at Sh300 at night,” said Daniel Lesimir a motorist as quoted by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

In December last year, motorists travelling across Maralal were left stranded after petrol stations shut down business due to an ERC crackdown for hiked fuel prices.

Read: Sigh Of Relief As Fuel Prices Dip In January Review

This crackdown was came into place after ERC ordered for the closure of petrol stations which had hiked their fuel prices.

Mid this month, ERC reviewed the prices of fuel downwards in light of the weighed average cost of imported refined petroleum products.

In the January 2019 review, the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene went down by Ksh9.33, Ksh10.04, and Ksh3.52 respectively.

“Taking into account the weighed average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreases by Ksh9.33, Ksh10.04, and Ksh3.52 per litre respectively,” said Robert Pervel Omieke, the ERC director general.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...