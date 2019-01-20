Another Makueni man identified as James Maweu was caught on camera battering his wife, months after another one known as Nzomo was caught on camera in the same act.

Maweu was beating his wife mercilessly in Sultan Hamud over family differences.

The wife, Magaret Nthambi, says she has been undergoing hell in her marriage.

She also said her husband has been sodomising her.

In the video, the neighbours are heard pleading with James to leave her alone, but the man continues with the battering.

According to Nthambi who has since sough refuge in her parent’s home, the man has been threatening to kill her.

The police are now looking for the man, who is said to have gone in hiding.

Here’s the video:-

Last year in July, a man identified as Daudi Nzomo Manyenze was caught on camera beating his underage wife, Evelyne Mwende.

Mr Nzomo was captured on video beating up Ms Evelyn for alleged infidelity.

Evelyn was said to be Mr Nzomo’s second wife despite her being underage and him being evidently old enough to be her father.

Nzomo was later arrested in Nguuni, Kibwezi West Constituency while on the run after the said video went viral on the interwebs.

He was later handed a 12 year jail sentence.

